Days after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, a video of thousands of fish dying in a mass mortality event after waters from the Dnipro River flooded into surrounding areas. The video has gone viral on social media. Additionally, Ukraine said 150 tonnes of engine oil had spilt into the Dnipro River after an attack on the Kakhovka dam and warned of a "negative impact" on the environment.

Dnipro River Flooding:

Marynske, Dnipropetrovsk region. A mass mortality of fish has begun. pic.twitter.com/HyruNRpb00 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)