US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, September 23, said that China and India are the “primary funders” of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine by continuing to purchase Russian oil. He was speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). “China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil,” Trump said in an address at the UN General Assembly, even as he reiterated his “seven wars in seven months” claim. Among the other wars Trump said he ended was that between Israel and Iran, although the hostilities continue, and there is no peace deal between them. He blamed the UN for not doing enough to stop wars. "It's too bad that I had to do these things instead of the United Nations doing them," he said. "And sadly, in all cases, the United Nations did not even try to help." Donald Trump Faces Awkward Moments at UN General Assembly; Escalator Stalls, Then Teleprompter Breaks Down (Watch Videos).

BREAKING: 'China and India are the primary funders of the Ukraine war. But even NATO countries are buying oil from Russia. If Russia does not make a deal to end the war, America will impose powerful tariffs to stop the war,' declares Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/3ekQQ3I3BV — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) September 23, 2025

