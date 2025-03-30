Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Finnish President Alexander Stubb teamed up to win the Men’s Member-Guest Golf Tournament at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach County. The duo played alongside golf legend Gary Player, Senator Lindsey Graham, and former Congressman Trey Gowdy. Following their victory, Trump highlighted his discussions with Stubb about strengthening U.S.-Finland relations, particularly in the development and purchase of icebreakers for the U.S. fleet. He emphasized their shared commitment to international security and stability. Trump also noted that Stubb expressed confidence in the United States, stating, “The United States is STRONG, and BACK, AGAIN,” a sentiment the former president said he agreed with. Trump Tariffs: India at Risk Along With Other Emerging Economies Due to Trump Administration's Impending Reciprocity Plans, Says Fitch Report.

Donald Trump and Finnish President Alexander Stubb Play Golf Tournament

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)