Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Finnish President Alexander Stubb teamed up to win the Men’s Member-Guest Golf Tournament at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach County. The duo played alongside golf legend Gary Player, Senator Lindsey Graham, and former Congressman Trey Gowdy. Following their victory, Trump highlighted his discussions with Stubb about strengthening U.S.-Finland relations, particularly in the development and purchase of icebreakers for the U.S. fleet. He emphasized their shared commitment to international security and stability. Trump also noted that Stubb expressed confidence in the United States, stating, “The United States is STRONG, and BACK, AGAIN,” a sentiment the former president said he agreed with. Trump Tariffs: India at Risk Along With Other Emerging Economies Due to Trump Administration's Impending Reciprocity Plans, Says Fitch Report.

Donald Trump and Finnish President Alexander Stubb Play Golf Tournament

I met with @RealDonaldTrump at Mar-a-Lago, Florida on Saturday, March 29. During the visit, we discussed relations between Finland and US and current foreign policy issues including Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Y1DC87yPo7 — Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) March 29, 2025

just played a round of Golf with Alexander Stubb, President of Finland. He is a very good player, and we won the Men’s Member-Guest Golf Tournament at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach County, with the Legendary Gary Player, Senator Lindsey Graham, and former… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 29, 2025

