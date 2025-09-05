US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States has “lost” India and Russia to “deepest, darkest China” and shared a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping from the SCO summit 2025. The US President also sarcastically wished all three countries a "prosperous" future in his post. “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social. Donald Trump's post comes amid trade tensions and 50% tariffs on Indian imports into the US. When asked about the US President Donald Trump's Truth Social post, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "I have no comments to offer on this post at this time." Did US President Donald Trump Claim That India Lost 7 Fighter Jets During Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally-Altered Fake Video.

‘We’ve Lost India, Russia to Deepest, Darkest China’

US President Donald Trump writes on Truth Social, "Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" pic.twitter.com/psIJcs8RhW — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2025

US President Donald Trump's New Truth Social Bomb

Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together! President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/vAZhKCGzZ9 — Unofficial Trump on X (@trump_repost) September 5, 2025

