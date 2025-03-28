President Donald Trump hosted the annual White House Iftar dinner, marking the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. During the event, he expressed gratitude to the “hundreds of thousands” of Muslim Americans who supported him in the 2024 presidential election, stating, “The Muslim community was there for us in November – and while I’m president, I’m going to be there for you.” He emphasised his administration’s commitment to the Muslim community, highlighting ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East through initiatives like the Abraham Accords. Trump assured attendees, “You have someone in the White House who loves you.” Earlier this month, the President extended “warmest greetings” to those observing Ramadan, reaffirming his dedication to religious liberty and peace. Donald Trump Places 25% Tariff on Imported Autos, Expecting to Raise USD 100 Billion in Tax Revenues.

Donald Trump Attends Iftar Dinner at White House

VIDEO | US President Donald Trump (@POTUS ) attends Iftar Dinner at White House. "Ramadan is a season of spiritual reflection and self restraint. Everyday during the sacred month, the Muslims fast from dawn to dusk deepening their focus on prayer and devotion to God. Then… pic.twitter.com/zyfo995Ecd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2025

