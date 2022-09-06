In a video that has gone viral on social media, people in China are being stopped from fleeing after an earthquake hit the country. As per reports, people wanted to leave their residences after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck a mountainous area in Luding county in Sichuan province. However, in the videos that have gone viral on social media, medical staff can be seen stopping people as the country is strictly following the 'zero-Covid' policy. In some videos, local residents can also be seen arguing with officials saying that they want to be let out but officials asked them to stay inside claiming that the earthquake is not serious.

Local Residents Argue With Chinese Officials:

#China priorities: there’s quite a bit of footage floating around on Chinese social media featuring residents arguing with officials in #Sichuan just after the earthquake hit. People are saying they want to be let out and being told the earthquake is not serious; stay inside. pic.twitter.com/bMJ9ilM7ce — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) September 6, 2022

In another video, a medical professional is seen requesting people to stay inside as the local residents throng the gate to get out of their building. According to reports, at least 65 people have been killed and over hundreds injured after the powerful earthquake set off landslides and shook buildings in southwestern China.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)