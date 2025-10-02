A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Istanbul on Thursday, October 2, news agency Reuters and the AFAD disaster agency said. A video has surfaced on social media showing people rushing onto the streets after the earthquake. AFAD reported that the tremor was centred in the Marmara Sea, southwest of Istanbul, along a fault line long seen as a major risk for the city of 16 million people. Earthquake in Turkey: Quake of Magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale Hits Balikesir; 1 Killed As Over 15 Buildings Collapse in Sindirgi (Watch Videos).

Earthquake in Istanbul

Video Shows Citizens Taking to Streets After Istanbul Earthquake

Citizens in Istanbul take to the streets after magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Sea of Marmara at 2:55 p.m. pic.twitter.com/RxWt1O1qwb — Türkiye Today (@turkiyetodaycom) October 2, 2025

