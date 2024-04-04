An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on richter scale hit near the east coast of Japan on Thursday, April 4. The quake was at a depth of 32 km (19.88 miles), the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. No Tsunami warning has been issued till now. This comes after nine people died and over 1000 were injured in a strong earthquake in Taiwan. Earthquake in Taiwan: Nine Dead, Over 1,000 Injured in 7.4 Magnitude Quake; Rescue Operations Underway.

Earthquake in Japan

BREAKING: 6.3 magnitude earthquake near the east coast of Japan — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)