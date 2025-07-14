The roof in Almeria Airport’s departures lounge cafe collapsed after a powerful 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck southern Spain early Monday, July 14. The tremor was first recorded at 7:14 am on Monday, and the structural damage occurred roughly an hour later. No injuries have been reported so far. Authorities have cordoned off the affected section as a precaution. Spain Network Outage: Country Affected by Massive Disruption in Telecommunication Services, Internet and Phone Not Working in Major Cities.

Roof of Almeria Airport in Spain Collapses After 5.4 Magnitude Quake

NEW - Airport roof collapses as Spain hit by powerful earthquake — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 14, 2025

