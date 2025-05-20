Spain has reportedly suffered a massive network outage which affected country's internet and mobile services. The country has been hit with nationwide disruption of services, four weeks after suffering from a blackout. According to reports, the Spain internet outage has hit major cities including Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia, Malaga, Seville, Bilbao and Murcia. Reports said that the nationwide telecom outage affecting internet and phone service was due to Telefónica, Spain's multinational telecommunication company, upgrading its network. ‘Very Productive Exchange’, Says Vladimir Putin on His 2-Hour-Long Phone Conversation With US President Donald Trump Over Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire.

Spain Hit By Large Mobile Network and Internet Outage

BREAKING: Large internet and mobile network outage in Spain — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 20, 2025

