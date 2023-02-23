An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 occurred 67 km west of Murghob in Tajikistan, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. According to reports, the quake struck around 5:37 am local time (0037 GMT) at a depth of about 20.5 kilometres (12.7 miles). The US geological survey said that "little or no population" will be exposed to landslides from the quake. Earthquake Today in Turkey, Syria: Strong Quake of 6.4-Magnitude Hits Turkey-Syria Border, Says USGS.

Quake Hits Murghob in Tajikistan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 occurred 67 km west of Murghob in Tajikistan: USGS — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

