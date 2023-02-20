Another earthquake of magnitude 6.4 magnitude struck Turkey-Syria border on Monday. Strong quake hit Turkey and Syria days after two powerful earthquakes jolted the countries. The earthquakes that occurred two weeks ago left thousands of people dead and millions displaced. Further details are awaited. Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: Another Quake of Magnitude 6.4 Jolts Turkey-Syria Border

Strong Quake of 6.4-Magnitude Hits Turkey-Syria Border

BREAKING: Strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border - USGS — BNO News (@BNONews) February 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)