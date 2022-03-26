Eliot Cutler, the former candidate for Maine governor and Jimmy Carter's energy advisor in the White House, was arrested Friday for possessing child pornography. The arrest comes after a two-month investigation. Cutler, 75, was arrested at his Brooklin residence, said the police.

