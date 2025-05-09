Mumbai, May 9: Elon Musk's Starlink recently received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Indian government's DoT (Department of Telecommunications), marking its imminent launch in the country. Starlink will start its satcom (satellite communications) services in India after it agrees to meet India's security requirements. Soon, the SpaceX-owned Starlink will launch its services in the country offering high-speed internet connection across multiple states.

Starlink is operational in over 120 countries and provides high-speed, low-latency internet services to users via LEO (low Earth orbit) satellites. Starlink's constellation of LEO satellites is placed just 550 kilometres above the Earth, making it possible to provide users with a faster and uninterrupted network. SpaceX has launched more than 7,000 LEO satellites above the Earth, ensuring connectivity across remote areas. India Becomes World’s 3rd-Largest Producer of Wind and Solar Energy, Surpasses Germany: Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi.

Starlink Price in India: How Much Customers Could Pay for Elon Musk's Satellite Internet Service?

According to reports, the Starlink monthly subscription in India could range from INR 3,000 to INR 7,000 based on the chosen plan and location. Customers will also have to buy a Starlink Kit, which includes a Wi-Fi router and a satellite dish. These two items will reportedly be priced INR 35,000 and INR 20,000, respectively. In total, the customers may be liable to pay INR 23,000 to INR 42,000, including all the charges.

In India, the monthly broadband rates cost INR 400 to INR 600 per month, considering the entry-level plans. The yearly internet plan starts from INR 4,000, which is significantly less. The rival Reliance Jio offers 30 Mbps internet for INR 399 per month and INR 1,000 additional installation charges. Since the Starlink price in India could be 10 times more expensive, the early customers could be businesses, government institutes, and individuals living in remote areas with poor connectivity.

According to a report by News18, despite the high cost, experts believe that Starlink may see strong potential in the country. Elon Musk's Starlink may transform digital connectivity, especially in remote (rural) areas. It could bring the internet to sectors like online education, rural development, telemedicine, and disaster management. The government may provide a subsidy for early adoption. Apple Smart Glasses in Development: iPhone-Maker Reportedly Developing Smart Glasses To Rival Meta’s Ray-Ban AI Glasses, Mass Production To Begin by Late 2026.

Starlink awaits approval from IN-SPACe and spectrum allocation to begin services in India. It recently signed deals with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel to expand via partnerships. Elon Musk may visit India later this year to formalise these agreements and explore investments.

