Jake and Rebecca Haro, parents of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro, were arrested Friday, a week after reporting their infant missing from a Big 5 parking lot in Yucaipa, California. Emmanuel was reported missing on August 14, with Rebecca initially claiming her baby was abducted after she was attacked while changing his diaper. She told media she woke up on the ground to find her son gone. However, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials later noted “inconsistencies” in the couple’s accounts and said they stopped cooperating with investigators. SWAT teams and forensic units were deployed to the couple’s Cabazon residence, about 40 miles east of Riverside, where authorities executed search warrants earlier this week and seized their vehicle. Charges against the parents remain unclear, and Emmanuel’s whereabouts are still unknown. US: 7-Year-Old Whiz Kid Vandan Patel From Georgia Becomes Youngest Member of Mensa International.

Emmanuel Haro Disappearance

JUST IN: The parents who claimed their baby was kidnapped from a Big 5 parking lot, arrested on suspicion of murder. Scum. The parents of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro were previously seen bawling on camera as they begged the public to help find their child. Jake and Rebecca Haro… pic.twitter.com/MTPJt7mU0q — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)