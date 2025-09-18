Emmanuel Macron, President of France, and his wife Brigitte Macron have decided to submit "photographic and scientific evidence" to a US court to prove that the First Lady is a woman. According to a report in BBC, the couple's lawyer said that the French president and First Lady will present the documentation in a defamation suit which they have filed against right-wing influencer Candace Owens after she promoted her belief that Brigitte Macron was born male. Speaking to the BBC's Fame Under Fire podcast, Tom Clare, who is the lawyer of Macrons', said that Brigitte Macron found the claims of Owens "incredibly upsetting" and that they were a "distraction" to Emmanuel Macron. Was Brigitte Macron Born a Man? Paris Court Overturns Conviction of 2 Women Who Spread False Claims About Emmanuel Macron’s Wife’s Gender, France’s First Lady Challenges Verdict.

Macrons To Give 'Scientific Evidence' to US Court To Prove Brigitte Is a Woman

NEW 🚨 Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, are planning to present photographic and scientific evidence to a US court to prove Mrs Macron is a woman — BBC pic.twitter.com/WDRpRJrz4R — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)