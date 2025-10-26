The father of 12-year-old schoolgirl Lola Daviet, whose rape and murder shocked France, has “died of grief,” his family revealed. Lola was found mutilated and stuffed in a plastic box near her Paris home in October 2022. Her killer, 27-year-old Algerian-born Dahbia Benkired, was sentenced on Friday to life imprisonment with a minimum of 30 years, becoming the first woman in French legal history to receive a whole-life term. Lola’s mother, Delphine, told the court that her husband, Johan Daviet, relapsed into heavy drinking after years of sobriety the day their daughter was killed. He died months later, aged 49, “devastated by his demons.” Before his death, Johan had pinned a letter to Benkired’s apartment door, mourning his “darling” Lola and writing, “I still don’t understand the cruelty… I can’t wait to see you again. Your dad, who loves you for life.” ‘Did Not Last Long Enough’: Swedish Court Rules Eritrean Refugee Who Raped 16-Year-Old Girl Will Not Be Deported After Prison Term.

Father of Lola Daviet Dies in France

Father of a 12-year-old girl who was r*ped, tortured and beheaded by an Algerian migrant living in France, has "died of grief." The body of Lola Daviet, 12, was found mutilated and stuffed in a box in October 2022. Dahbia Benkired, 27, has since confessed to the brutal crime… pic.twitter.com/9doEgPw3PP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)