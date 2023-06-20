Europa-Park, the biggest theme park in Germany, engulfed in a big fire as families fled for safety. Videos on social media showed enormous black plumes of smoke rising from Europa-Park in Rust, not far from the French border. The fire reportedly broke out near one of its 13 roller coasters. Although astonished onlookers claimed to have heard "two booms" before spotting smoke, the origin of the fire and the existence of any potential victims are both presently unclear. Later, police said the flames, which could be seen from a distance of several miles, was under control. Following a similar event in 2018, the incident is the second fire at the renowned entertainment park. Europa-Park is also called Disneyland of Germany. Germany Fire Video: Multiple Explosions, Blaze at Construction Site in Hamburg.

Europa-Park Fire Videos:

GERMANY 🇩🇪 THEME PARK INFERNO ——————————— Massive fire erupts at ‘Disneyland of Germany’ Europa-Park as huge plume of black smoke rises & parkgoers flee#Germany #Disneyland https://t.co/jDpG1IigfX pic.twitter.com/Zx7Mz2mveE — SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) June 19, 2023

