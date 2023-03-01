US automaker Ford Motors has announced it will eliminate 3,800 jobs over the next three years in Europe to restructure its business, creating a leaner, more competitive cost structure. Ford plans to resize its European engineering footprint, resulting in 2,800 fewer jobs by 2025. Ford Layoffs: US Automaker Says Will Eliminate 3,800 Jobs in Europe Over Next Three Years.

Ford Announces 3,800 Job Cuts:

