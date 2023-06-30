France President Emmanuel Macron is urging parents to keep teenagers at home to quell rioting spreading across the country, reported AP. The French president has said that social media and video games have "intoxicated" the rioters. Macron has also announced that more police will be deployed to control riots. France Riots: 13 Buses Set on Fire in Aubervilliers During Violent Protest Over Killing of Teenager by Police in Nanterre, Videos of Arson Go Viral.

France Riots:

BREAKING: Macron announces more police will be deployed to control riots, calls on parents to prevent their children from participating and says video games have 'intoxicated' the rioters — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)