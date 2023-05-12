Gerardo Torres Rentería, a Mexican journalist, was murdered on May 11 inside his own house, located in the port of Acapulco, Guerrero. According to media reports, a few armed miscreants entered Rentería's home and shot him dead. In his career, Rentería worked as a correspondent for Telemundo, where he was also a photographer and cameraman. More details are awaited. US Shooting: TV Reporter, Child Among Three Killed in Florida After Unidentified Man Goes on Shooting Spree; Accused Arrested.

Mexican Journalist Shot Dead:

