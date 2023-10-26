Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Hamas on Thursday, October 26, said that 50 hostages have been killed so far. As per a report by NDTV, Hamas said that "almost 50" Israeli hostages have been killed since Israel strikes began. Amid all of this, the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry on Thursday, October 26, said that the Gaza death toll has risen to 7,028, which includes 2,913 children. Israel Strikes Over 250 Hamas Sites, Including Missile Launchers Placed Between Mosques and Kindergartens.

50 Hostages Killed, Says Hamas

Gaza Death Toll Update

BREAKING: Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry says Gaza death toll has risen to 7,028 which includes 2,913 children — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 26, 2023

