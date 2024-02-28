Recently disclosed video footage shows a man from Florida in US, identified as David Contreras, confessing to his wife via their doorbell camera that he had fatally shot their son during a heated dispute. Contreras, 52, was recorded admitting to the deadly shooting of his 22-year-old son, Eric, at their home in Miami in November of the previous year. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting on November 3, Contreras can be heard informing his wife, “He’s not breathing. He’s dead.” The footage captures a moment of Contreras, overwhelmed with grief, crouching on the ground, his hand covering his face in despair. In the video, he implores his wife, “It’s not your fault. Please call my brother.” His wife, in tears, can be heard responding, “he’ll go to jail.” Shortly after speaking to his wife, Contreras dialled 911 and confessed, “I just shot my son.” Upon arrival at the Contreras residence, police discovered Eric, a student at Florida International University, deceased from gunshot wounds. US Shocker: History Sheeter Son Allegedly Shoots Alabama Judge After Heated Argument in Montgomery; Arrested.

Man Confesses to Wife After Shooting Son to Death

Doorbell video from November 2023 shows the moments after David Contreras shot and killed his son, Eric. In the video he can be heard talking to his wife before being arrested by police. He is facing a second-degree murder charge. pic.twitter.com/i30DOkx1PV — Dark Hub (@DarkSide0fX) February 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)