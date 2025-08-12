Several people were stranded in mid-air for over an hour after a ride at the Ocean Park in China's Hong Kong malfunctioned. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday evening, August 10. According to a report in SCMP, emergency services were rushed to Ocean Park in Wong Chuk Hang after the "Wild Twister" ride malfunction. A video surfaced online shows people stranded mid-air after Ocean Park's ride malfunctions. It is reported that a total of 17 people - nine male and eight female visitors were stranded mid-air; however, they did not require medical treatment after being rescued. Hong Kong Under-20 Rugby Teams Dance On Bhojpuri Songs Alongside Fans After Winning Men's Asia Rugby U20 Sevens 2025 Title In Bihar (Watch Video).

Several Trapped Mid-Air After Wild Twister Ride Malfunctions in Hong Kong

