Residents of Zacatecas, Mexico, witnessed a scene straight out of a horror movie when a dog carrying a human head in its mouth was seen running down the streets of the violence-plagued state. In the video, the stray dog can be seen running on a sidewalk with the corpse's head by the neck. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Giant 22-Foot Python Swallows Grandmother Alive in Indonesia, Disturbing Video Footage Shows Remains of Eaten Woman Inside Cut-Open Snake.

Graphic Warning: Contains Disturbing Content, Viewers Discretion Advised:

Dog walking with Human Head in its Snout 😳⚠️ Monte Escobedo, Zacatecas, Mexico 📍 pic.twitter.com/566FjXCxmG — Ibar Yahawadah 🔥💯 (@IbarYahawadah) November 1, 2022

