A man narrowly escaped being struck when a Bell 222 helicopter, owned by aviation influencer Eric Nixon, crashed near Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon. The dramatic incident occurred near Pacific Coast Highway, leaving five people, including two onboard and three pedestrians, injured. A viral video captured the terrifying moment the helicopter clipped palm trees, spun out of control, and crashed just meters away from the bystander, who wrote, “My life flashed before my eyes.” The chopper, registered to Nixon of Mentone, California, burst into flames after impact. All victims were hospitalised as authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. Huntington Beach Chopper Crash: Eric Nixon-Owned Bell 222 Helicopter Crashes Near Los Angeles, 5 Injured (Videos).

Man Nearly Hit as Eric Nixon-Owned Helicopter Crashes Near Los Angeles

NEW: Man nearly gets crushed by a helicopter that crashed in Huntington Beach, California. "I was literally underneath the helicopter as it crashed. My life flashed before my eyes," the man posted. The helicopter crashed next to the Pacific Coast Highway near the bridge… pic.twitter.com/6d58umdRJA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

