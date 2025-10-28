Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). The NHC said that Hurricane Melissa landfall occurred at around 1 p.m. ET. The Category 5 storm is the most powerful of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, and the NHS said it was also "one of the most powerful hurricane landfalls on record in the Atlantic basin." At least seven hurricane-related deaths have been reported across the Caribbean so far, with three each in Jamaica and Haiti, and one in the Dominican Republic. Hurricane Melissa: Jamaica Braces for Its Strongest Recorded Category 5 Storm.

Hurricane Melissa' Landfall

#Melissa makes landfall in southwestern Jamaica near New Hope as a powerful category 5 hurricane. For the latest updates visit https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/4zkLYat3g4 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 28, 2025

Hurricane Melissa Windy Live Tracker

