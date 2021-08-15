ICYMI: Lionel Messi said he was hungry to add more Champions League titles to the four he won with Barcelona after signing a two-year contract with the French soccer powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain https://t.co/nYVnW1Ieo4 pic.twitter.com/0LfA49ECEx— Reuters (@Reuters) August 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)