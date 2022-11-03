On Thursday, Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister sustained bullet injury after an unidentified assailant opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan's Punjab province. According to reports, the suspect who attacked Imran Khan has been shot dead. Now, pictures and videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. In the videos, the attacker can be seen brandishing the gun during the long march minutes after he attacks Imran Khan. In the video, a young man can be seen stopping the attacker as he tries to snatch the gun away from him. As per reports, the man who attempted to kill Imran Khan during the march was arrested while some reports also said that he was shot dead. Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: Videos Capture Exact Moments When Gunman Opened Fire at Former Pakistan PM.

Man Tries To Save Imran Khan From Assailant

No matter how much the influential & political elite hate this man that he has denied them the 'Sarkari Tukde', the common Pakistani surely loves Khan. Here a young man is trying to save Imran Khan from the assailant, tisking his own life.pic.twitter.com/QYoRg94p8Z — Qazi Shibli (قاضی شبلی) (@QaziShibli) November 3, 2022

PM Imran Khan Attacker Arrested

Local media reporting man who attempted to kill former Pakistan PM Imran Khan during a march has been arrested. Kamran Yousaf has more pic.twitter.com/2aKPAoPP6b — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 3, 2022

