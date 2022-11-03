Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured in an assassination attempt on Thursday. Unidentified gunmen attacked Imran Khan's protest march in Punjab province. It can be seen in the video, firing occurred at the container on which Imran Khan was standing. The gunmen fired multiple rounds in which the former PM got injured on his leg. Also Read | Imran Khan Gets Bullet Injury After Gunfire Attack on His Container in Pakistan’s Punjab Province, Say Reports (Watch Video)

Watch: Firing During Imran Khan's Protest March

Footage of the firing. Assassination attempt on Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/fmSgI2E8jc — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 3, 2022

Watch: Imran Khan Get Injured After Firing in Punjab Province

Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. He waived at supporters too. #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن_ہے pic.twitter.com/XizoAQzPax — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

Watch: Imran Khan Being Taken After Getting Injured in Firing

Former #Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been shot in the leg in what his supporters say was an assassination attempt. A gunman reportedly opened fire while Mr Khan was giving a speech to supporters at a rally in Wazirabad, @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/chRm2Oy9IX — Kennedy Wandera (@KennedyWandera_) November 3, 2022

