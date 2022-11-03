Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured in an assassination attempt on Thursday. Unidentified gunmen attacked Imran Khan's protest march in Punjab province. It can be seen in the video, firing occurred at the container on which Imran Khan was standing. The gunmen fired multiple rounds in which the former PM got injured on his leg. Also Read | Imran Khan Gets Bullet Injury After Gunfire Attack on His Container in Pakistan’s Punjab Province, Say Reports (Watch Video)

Watch: Firing During Imran Khan's Protest March

Watch: Imran Khan Get Injured After Firing in Punjab Province

Watch: Imran Khan Being Taken After Getting Injured in Firing

