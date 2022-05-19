Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that while he voted for Democrats in the past, he will now vote for Republicans. Musk recently said he would reverse Twitter's ban on former US President Donald Trump, a Republican, when he buys the social media platform. Musk has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration and Democrats for their proposals to tax billionaires and give more tax incentives to union-made electric vehicles. Tesla does not have unions at its US factories.

See Tweet:

In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

