Paytm Share Price Today, April 27, 2026: Stock Slides 7% As RBI Cancels Paytm Payments Bank Licence
Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd (NSE: Paytm) fell sharply on April 27, 2026, with the stock dropping 7.25% to INR 1,064.15 in early trade. The decline follows a major regulatory action by the Reserve Bank of India, which cancelled the banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank over non-compliance with regulatory norms.
Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd (NSE: Paytm) fell sharply on April 27, 2026, with the stock dropping 7.25% to INR 1,064.15 in early trade. The decline follows a major regulatory action by the Reserve Bank of India, which cancelled the banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank over non-compliance with regulatory norms. The central bank stated that the bank’s operations were detrimental to depositors’ interests and failed to meet licence conditions. RBI also confirmed it will initiate winding-up proceedings by approaching the High Court. The development has raised fresh concerns over Paytm’s regulatory challenges and weighed heavily on investor sentiment. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 27, 2026: Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Lodha Developers Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.
Paytm Share Price
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).