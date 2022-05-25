India issued notification curbing exports of sugar, a surplus commodity, imposing a limit of 10 million tonnes this season, amid record overseas sales, to check domestic inflation and channel more sugarcane into ethanol production. India is the world’s second-largest sugar producer and exporter behind Brazil. Export restrictions by India will send international prices soaring in the middle of a global commodities-price spiral. The government has also set up a cross-ministry panel to monitor prices of all imported commodities, especially industrial raw materials, said officials.

