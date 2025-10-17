In a significant statement, US President Donald Trump reiterated, “India will not be buying oil from Russia,” while seated next to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump added, “They have already de-escalated. More or less stopped. They are pulling back.” This marks the second time in recent days that Trump has made this assertion, signaling a potential shift in India-Russia energy ties amid global geopolitical tensions. The remark comes amid ongoing scrutiny of nations maintaining energy relations with Russia during the Ukraine conflict. India has yet to officially respond to Trump’s claims. ‘India Will Stop Purchasing Russian Oil, PM Narendra Modi Assured Me’, Says Donald Trump at Oval Office Briefing (Watch Video).

‘India Won’t Buy Russian Oil,’ Says Trump

Watch: US President Donald Trump says, 'India will not be buying oil from Russia'; Adds," They have already de-escalated. More or less stopped. They are pulling back" pic.twitter.com/WYYZ2N9UFM — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sidhant Sibal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)