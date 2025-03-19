Brittany Fortinberry, a 31-year-old former substitute teacher in Indiana, is accused of sexually assaulting at least 10 boys after allegedly drugging them and showing them her stripper pole and sex toys. Following her arrest, she attributed her actions to having lost 150 pounds, suggesting it influenced her behavior. Fortinberry faces multiple charges, including sexual misconduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A teenager's grandmother reported the abuse after he disclosed that Fortinberry had sent him explicit messages and threatened suicide if he spoke out. Investigators fear there may be more victims, as one teen claimed there could be over ten victims in total. Los Angeles Shocker: Female School Teacher Arrested for Having Sex With Minor Student, Handing Him Marijuana in US.

Teacher Arrested For Having Sex With Minor Students in Indiana

NEW: Indiana teacher accused of rping her students including an instance where she forced 3 underaged boys to have sx with her while wearing Scream masks. Horrifying. 31-year-old Brittany Fortinberry is accused of r*ping at least 10 boys. Fortinberry blames her weight loss… pic.twitter.com/WheOd1NLbV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 19, 2025

