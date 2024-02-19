Six people were shot and one fatally injured after a shooting at a restaurant on the southwest side of Indianapolis in US' Indiana. As per media report, police reached the spot after receiving a report of a shooting incident at Waffle House restaurant. After arriving at the scene, they found six victims who had apparently been shot. Investigation in connection with the matter is underway. More details are awaited. Philadelphia Shooting: Several People Including Children and Suspect Unaccounted For After Shooting and Fire Incident Reported at Home in US (See Pic).

Indiana Shooting:

JUST IN: 6 people shot, 1 fatally at Waffle House in Indianapolis, Indiana - WRTV — BNO News (@BNONews) February 19, 2024

Police Responds To Shooting Incident Report:

