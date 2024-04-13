Reports indicate that the Portuguese vessel “MCS ARIES” was seized by Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. The ship is presently navigating the Persian Gulf, as per the ship tracking website, Marine Traffic. The ship had 20 Filipino crew members on board at the time of the incident. The seizure was confirmed by the Saudi news outlet, Al-Arabiya. Israel Intelligence Reports of Minor Drone Attack by Iran on Its Military Establishments.

Iran Captures Portuguese Vessel

BREAKING: Al-Arabiya reports that Iranian forces have captured the Portuguese vessel MSC ARIES in the Strait of Hormuz — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 13, 2024

