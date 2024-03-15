A video going viral on social media shows an Iranian woman standing up to a cleric who filmed her without her hijab in a hospital. According to a report in Wion News, the incident took place at Qom clinic where the woman had come with her child. As per the report, the woman's hijab slipped off while she was carrying her baby in the hospital. The woman was taken aback to see the cleric taking her pictures as she was not wearing a hijab. When the woman learned that the cleric would report the incident to the "morality police", she confronted him and asked him to delete the pictures. However, the cleric refused her, which led to a heated argument between the two. It must be noted that wearing a hijab or a headscarf in public places in Iran has been compulsory for women since the 1979 revolution. Iranian Authorities to Use Cameras in Public Places to Identify Women Who Violate Hijab Law.

Woman Confronts Cleric for Clicking Her Pictures

An Iranian woman stands up to a cleric who filmed her without her hijab in a hospital after it slipped off while she was carrying her baby. Upon learning of his intention to report her to the "morality police," she confronts him and insists that he delete the images. pic.twitter.com/TuvkPkA2ed — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) March 14, 2024

