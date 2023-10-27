US officials have said that attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria have "Iranian fingerprints all over" them. Officials accused Iran of funding, equipping, guiding and directing partners and proxies across the Middle East, including Lebanese Hezbollah militia groups in Iran, Syria and Yemen. US Strikes Back At Iranian Proxies That Attacked Troops in Iraq and Syria, Launches Multiple Airstrikes.

US Officials Say Iran Behind Attack on American Troops

BREAKING: US officials say Iran's 'fingerprints are all over' recent attacks on American troops in Iraq and Syria — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 27, 2023

