The US military launched mulitple airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week. According to the Pentagon, there have been at least 12 attacks on US bases and personnel in Iraq and four in Syria since October 17. 'US Will Not Be Spared From This Fire': Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Warns United States Over 'Genocide' in Gaza.

US Strikes Back At Iranian Proxies

BREAKING: US airstrikes were carried out in retaliation over attacks by Iranian proxies on bases housing US troops in Iraq and Syria — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 27, 2023

🚨#UPDATE: The Pentagon stated that U.S. airstrikes in Syria targeted two facilities utilized by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 27, 2023

