Israel and Hamas have reportedly agreed to extend the ceasefire for at least another 24 hours. In the sixth round of swaps on Wednesday, November 29, Hamas released 16 more hostages, while Israel confirmed the release of 30 more Palestinians from its jails. Amid global pressure, both sides are expected to release more prisoners and hostages in the coming hours. Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Israel Prison Releases 30 Palestinian Prisoners on Fifth Day of Truce.

Israel-Hamas Likely To Extend Truce:

BREAKING: Israel-Hamas truce has been extended for at least another 24 hours — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)