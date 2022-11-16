According to reports, explosions were heard in the Fatih district of Istanbul on Tuesday night. Reportedly, three cars caught fire due to the explosion. Reports suggest that a car exploded in Istanbul’s Fatih. So far, there has been no reports of casualties.

Explosions Heard in Fatih District of Istanbul

Explosions were heard in the #Fatih district of #Istanbul. Three cars caught fire. pic.twitter.com/sFLSNl1bmL — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 15, 2022

A car has exploded in Istanbul’s Fatih tonight. No initial reports of casualties pic.twitter.com/Bf8EJXMPv0 — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) November 15, 2022

