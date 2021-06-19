Giant Buddhist Goddess Statue Covered WIth Massive Custom-Made 'Face Mask' Weighing 77 LBS To Pray For The End Of COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan (Video):

A massive custom-made "face mask", weighing 77lbs, was placed on a giant Buddhist goddess statue in Japan to pray for the end of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/KbCkx9IeXx pic.twitter.com/pYUW1tTRes — ABC News (@ABC) June 19, 2021

