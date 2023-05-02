Japan on Tuesday scrambled a jet fighter after spotting a suspected Chinese drone between the Japanese island of Yonaguni and Taiwan, said a report. The drone flew towards Bashi Channel, which separates Taiwan from the Philippines, the Japanese Defence Ministry said in a statement. China Launches Military Drills Around Taiwan After Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's Visit to US.

Japan Scrambles Fighter Jet After Spotting Suspected Chinese Drone:

BREAKING: Japan has scrambled a fighter jet after it spotted a suspected Chinese drone between Taiwan and a Japanese island — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 2, 2023

