A deadly wildfire in Japan's Iwate Prefecture has claimed one life and forced the evacuation of over 2,000 residents as it continues to ravage the region on Thursday, February 27. The fire, which has destroyed more than 80 buildings, spread rapidly across 600 hectares, fueled by dry conditions and strong winds. Videos from the site show thick black smoke and massive flames engulfing the forest. Over 600 residents from Ofunato have been displaced, and shelters are being set up to accommodate them. Authorities have deployed military helicopters to help contain the blaze. Japan: Heavy Rain-Triggered Flooding Blows Off Manhole Covers in Tokyo's Shinjuku, Videos Show Over-Pressurised Sewer Lines Popping Water Onto Roads.

Iwate Wildfire Claims 1 Life, Forces Thousands to Flee

Deadly forest fires rage in Japan’s Iwate Prefecture The wildfires have claimed one life and destroyed 84 homes, with flames scorching over 600 hectares in just one week. Over 2K residents are being evacuated as authorities set up shelters. pic.twitter.com/13chQO1jW0 — RT (@RT_com) February 27, 2025

Raging Japan Wildfire Burns 600 Hectares, Military Deployed

Deadly forest fires rage in Japan’s Iwate Prefecture The wildfires have claimed one life and destroyed 84 homes, with flames scorching over 600 hectares in just one week. Over 2K residents are being evacuated as authorities set up shelters.#fire pic.twitter.com/LiUDmcgozz — MOHAMMAD AHSAN🎗️ (@MOHAMMAD_AARSH) February 27, 2025

Massive Fire in Japan’s Iwate Prefecture Destroys Over 80 Buildings

🚨🇯🇵JAPAN IN FLAMES: WILDFIRE DESTROYS OVER 80 BUILDINGS A raging inferno in northern Japan’s Iwate region has turned Ofunato into a disaster zone, forcing nearly 600 residents to flee as military helicopters scramble to contain the devastation. Mayor Kiyoshi Fuchigami called… pic.twitter.com/SiURwj0qjv — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 27, 2025

