During Stanley Cup celebration at the White House on Monday, November 14, US President Joe Biden addressed Vice President Kamala Harris as "President Harris". Biden, 80, made a seemingly lighthearted comment, "President Harris is here to make sure we do this the right way," shortly after mounting the stage to honour the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the Stanley Cup winners in June. Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Biden has called Harris the "president" by mistake; there have been at least six other instances of this error. Joe Biden Latest Gaffe Video: US President Calls Volodymyr Zelensky 'Vladimir' Confusing Ukraine President With Putin at NATO Summit.

Joe Biden Refers to Kamala Harris as 'President Harris'

WATCH: Biden refers to VP as 'President Harris' again during White House's Stanley Cup celebration pic.twitter.com/OGeDcxjWn0 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 13, 2023

