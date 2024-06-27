President Joe Biden has pardoned thousands of US veterans convicted under a now-repealed military law that banned gay sex, correcting what he called a “great injustice.” Announced during Pride Month and an election year, the presidential proclamation allows LGBTQ+ service members convicted solely for their sexual orientation to apply for a certificate of pardon, aiding in the receipt of withheld benefits. “Today, I am righting an historic wrong by using my clemency authority to pardon many former service members who were convicted simply for being themselves,” Biden stated. He emphasized the move as a matter of “dignity” and “decency,” aiming to align the military’s culture with broader American values. The pardoned veterans had been forced out of the military and court-martialed, enduring decades of stigma. US President Joe Biden Plans to Restrict American Investment in Chinese Cutting-Edge Technology Critical for Modernising China's Military.

Joe Biden Pardons US Veterans

Despite courage and sacrifice, thousands of LGBTQI+ service members were forced out of the military because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. I'm using my clemency authority to pardon certain former service members who were convicted simply for being themselves. pic.twitter.com/KquoMizp1V — President Biden (@POTUS) June 26, 2024

