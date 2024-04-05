John Passidomo, husband of Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, tragically passed away on Wednesday afternoon, April 3, following injuries sustained from a fall while hiking along a trail in Utah. The 72-year-old attorney was airlifted to a regional trauma centre after suffering head trauma and other serious injuries during the hike with his wife on Monday, April 1. Senate President Pro Tempore Dennis Baxley conveyed the news of Passidomo's death in a memo to senators released on Wednesday. Two Skies! Florida Sky 'Splits' As US State Soaks in Rare Sunset, Videos Go Viral.

John Passidomo Passes Away

It is with the deepest sadness and respect that we share the news about the tragic and untimely passing of John Passidomo, the beloved husband of Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. The First Gentleman passed away at 1:21 p.m. Mountain Time, 3:21 p.m. Eastern, per… pic.twitter.com/GP2BaZGSRl — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) April 3, 2024

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo Mourns

The outpouring of love, support, and kind words about John is so comforting. Thank you. The girls and I are taking time to grieve as a family. Sharing our last photo from a lifetime of love, laughter, and adventure. He was more handsome then the day we met nearly 50 years ago.❤️ pic.twitter.com/VkyXqUvdoc — Kathleen Passidomo (@Kathleen4SWFL) April 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)