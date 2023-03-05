American MMA fighter Jon Jones defeated Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 to lift the heavyweight title. Jones, who has also won the light heavyweight title earlier, came back after three years to fight his first match in the heavyweight division. He then managed to beat Ciryl Gane within a few minutes of the match, claiming victory by submission.

Jon Jones Wins UFC Heavyweight Title

Jones submits Gane to claim UFC heavyweight crown https://t.co/FsNPW9MYD3 pic.twitter.com/xKCBkfK6AT — Reuters (@Reuters) March 5, 2023

Jon Jones Creates History

THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME IS NOW THE HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMP 🏆 JON JONES SUBMITS CIRYL GANE!! #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/JOiAnweVJ5 — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

