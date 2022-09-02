Russia's Gazprom on Friday completely halted natural gas supply to Germany via Nord Stream 1 due to leakage. Gazprom said that oil leakage was detected during maintenance works at the Trent 60 Compression Unit (GCU No.24). Oil was also detected near the cable line located in the outer terminal cable of the GCU.

JUST IN - Russia's Gazprom completely halts natural gas supply via Nord Stream 1, says "oil leakage" detected during maintenance. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 2, 2022

Gazprom's Tweet

